India has ample fertiliser stocks to meet farmers’ needs: Govt

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) India’s fertiliser stocks remain substantially higher than the requirement in states reflecting the strong opening position for the ongoing kharif season, the Department of Fertilisers said on Monday.
The availability of urea is at 62.28 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) on May 3, as against a requirement of 2.66 LMT, while DAP's availability is 20.32 LMT against 0.85 LMT requirement, MOP availability is 7.60 LMT against 0.22 LMT requirement, NPK availability is 49.71 LMT against 1.16 LMT requirement, and SSP availability is 24.60 LMT against 0.55 LMT requirement, the department said in a statement.
For kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been assessed by the Ministry of Agriculture at 390.54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), and against this, the stock as on Monday is around 195.71 LMT, which is more than 50 per cent of the total requirement for the entire season. This is significantly higher than the usual level of about 33 per cent of earlier years. India’s fertiliser security remains strong, stable, and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirements across all major fertilisers, according to the statement.
This reflects improved planning, advance stocking, and efficient logistics management by the government, the statement said.
A total of approximately 84 LMT of fertilisers has been added to the availability after the crisis situation developed in West Asia. In April this year, urea production achieved the domestic production of 20.98 LMT as compared to 21.89 LMT in April last year, the statement said.
India has secured a total of 38.07 LMT of urea through global tender since February-end to date. The country has also secured around 6 LMT of NPK, which is scheduled to arrive at Indian ports in May and June.
Indian fertiliser companies have issued an aggregated global tender for the procurement of 12 LMT DAP, 4 LMT TSP, and 3 LMT ammonium sulphate last week. These will help to ensure adequate availability during the peak season.
Availability of inputs for production of fertilisers, including urea and P&K fertilisers, is being regularly reviewed by the Department of Fertilisers, the statement added.
--IANS
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