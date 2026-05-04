India has ample fertiliser stocks to meet farmers’ needs: Govt

For kharif 2026, the fertiliser requirement has been assessed by the Ministry of Agriculture at 390.54 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), and against this, the stock as on Monday is around 195.71 LMT, which is more than 50 per cent of the total requirement for the entire season. This is significantly higher than the usual level of about 33 per cent of earlier years. India’s fertiliser security remains strong, stable, and well-managed, with availability consistently exceeding requirements across all major fertilisers, according to the statement.