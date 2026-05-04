India’s net direct tax collections rise over 5 pc to Rs 23.4 lakh crore in FY26

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) India’s net direct tax collections recorded steady growth in the financial year 2025–26, rising 5.12 per cent year-on-year to Rs 23,40,406 crore, according to data released by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday.
Gross direct tax collections for the fiscal stood at Rs 28,11,936 crore, registering a 4.03 per cent increase compared to Rs 27,03,107 crore in FY25.
The rise was supported by higher inflows from both corporate and non-corporate tax segments, reflecting stable economic activity and compliance levels.
Corporate tax collections saw a notable increase, climbing to Rs 13,81,606 crore from Rs 12,72,542 crore in the previous financial year.
Non-corporate tax collections, which include taxes paid by individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), firms and other entities, stood at Rs 13,72,474 crore, slightly lower than Rs 13,73,905 crore recorded in FY25.
Meanwhile, collections from Securities Transaction Tax (STT) rose to Rs 57,522 crore.
Refunds issued during the fiscal declined marginally by 1.09 per cent to Rs 4,71,531 crore, compared to Rs 4,76,732 crore in the previous year.
The lower refund outgo helped boost the growth in net tax collections relative to gross collections.
The data points to a balanced tax structure, with both corporate and individual taxpayers contributing significantly to overall revenues.
Analysts said the steady rise in net collections signals improved tax buoyancy and efficient tax administration, even amid uncertain global economic conditions.
The slight dip in non-corporate tax collections may reflect variations in individual income growth or tax planning trends, while the increase in corporate tax collections suggests stable profitability across sectors.
Meanwhile, announcing the data on social media platform X, Income Tax Department said that “data on Gross Direct Tax (DT) collections, Refunds and Net Direct Tax (DT) collections for FY 2025-26 as on 31.03.2026 has been released."
--IANS
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