Saturday, August 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Keep Your Calorie Intake Under Control This Festive Season
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndian festivalsLead Story

Keep Your Calorie Intake Under Control This Festive Season

Overindulgence in sweets can lead to a lot of health drawbacks

0
Smart ways to keep a check on your calories during the festive season
In India, sweets are positively entrenched in our culture as happy celebration foods. Unsplash

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe 

The one thing the pandemic has been unable to disrupt is your sweet tooth. Many of us have thrown caution to the wind, with no gyms and lockdown as a great excuse to indulge. With the festive season just around the corner, celebrations and sweets are very much on the top of your mind.

In India, sweets are positively entrenched in our culture as happy celebration foods. It started with Ganesh Chaturthi, followed by Onam and the list goes on.

But you can build our immunity and maintain a fit lifestyle if you limit your calories and consume wisely. Due to the limitation of outdoor activities, the body’s metabolism has gradually slowed down and and hence one must make a conscious effort to maintain our calorie consumption during this season.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Overindulgence in sweets can lead to a lot of health drawbacks. Excessive sugar calories can push one back on their diet/fitness regimen by adding empty calories, in the current situation maintaining one’s general fitness is of utmost priority. At the same time, one cannot forego sweets entirely as festive celebrations would be dull without them.

Smart ways to keep a check on your calories during the festive season
One must make a conscious effort to maintain our calorie consumption during this season. Unsplash

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor and Nutritionist Ishi Khosla suggest four ways to smartly consume your sweets this festival season.

Practice healthy and homemade cooking:

With everyone mastering their cooking skills during the lockdown period, it is advisable to cook your sweets at home rather than purchasing. This is will not only help you monitor the ingredients and its quantities that go into it, but will also enable a sense of satisfaction of it being self-made.

Portion control:

It’s always better to take small helpings of your favourite meals and treats rather than depriving yourself of it. Monitor your portions and don’t overeat. Compensate when you can if you have had two helpings of laddoo’s for lunch, give it a skip during dinner.

Don’t forget to exercise:

Remove a small amount of time during the day to burn the excess-calorie intake. It does not have to be a heavy session. Even light exercise is a must and should not be skipped! Even a thirty minute workout can go a long way!

Cook smartly:

Sugar and calories goes hand in hand. Therefore, resorting to sugar alternatives like low calorie sweeteners is a smart way to celebrate this festival. Low calorie sweeteners provide sweetness with minimal calories and you don’t have to compromise on your craving! In addition to it, low calorie sweeteners are absolutely safe to consume as well.

Smart ways to keep a check on your calories during the festive season
“However, I personally choose to opt for a low calorie sweetener like Sugar Free Green instead of using Sugar in many of my sweet/dessert recipes”, Renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggested. Pinterest

Renowned Chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggested, “Since I have a sweet tooth, the festive period is extremely exciting owing to the treats and sweets that are prepared. One just cannot imagine celebrating a festival in India without our traditional sweets! However, I personally choose to opt for a low calorie sweetener like Sugar Free Green instead of using Sugar in many of my sweet/dessert recipes. It gives the same sweet taste, with none of the sugar calories, so my family and I don’t have to worry about any excessive calorie consumption or weight gain in our festivities”

Also Read: Women “Endowed by Nature” With Better Immunity: Study

Nutritionist Ishi Khosla also added, “With our movement being curtailed, our appetite falls but cravings increase. It is important to monitor your daily sugar intake especially during festival season. Modak’s and ladoo’s are very inviting, so make sure to invite the right kind of calories too. Switch sugar to low calorie sweeteners and celebrate through a healthier way”

Lastly, don’t hold back on the celebrations, especially with your family and loved ones. The boost of love and warmth is definitely needed during trying times like these. (IANS)

Previous articlePast Life Regression: Everything You Need To Know
Next articleChildren Can Shed SARS-CoV-2 With No Symptoms

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more
Lead Story

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more
Entertainment

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

This Smart-Tracker Uniform Will Help in Finding Missing Children

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
By Vivek Tripathi Amid the increasing incidents of kidnapping of children, students of Ashoka Institute of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, have created...
Read more

Caffeine-Nap Could Help You Stay Alert on Night Jobs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A simple coffee and a quick short sleep afterwards (called caffeine-nap) could be the cure to stay alert on night jobs as a new...
Read more

Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares Hilarious Post on Working From Home

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a hilarious post on working from home. In a new Instagram picture, Siddhant sits on a couch, dressed in crisp...
Read more

Diabetes Pills Can Reduce Risk Of Heart Attacks By Half: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with diabetes can reduce their risk for heart attacks in half, simply by taking medications designed to prevent them, say researchers. People with type...
Read more

Algorithm That Identifies Misogynist Content On Twitter

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has developed a sophisticated algorithm to detect harmful and abusive posts against women on Twitter that cuts through the rabble...
Read more

Elon Musk Reveals Human Brain-Machine Interface Using ‘Fitbit’ Device

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed his human brain-machine interface in greater details, this time in pigs who had prototypes of chips surgically implanted...
Read more

Zika Virus Infection Increases Risk Of Dengue

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the zika virus infection can enhance the risk of severe dengue disease. The study, published in the journal Science, has important...
Read more

PM Modi: Agriculture Plays a Key Role In Atmanirbhar Bharat

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed on the need for the country to be self-reliant in agriculture. He said this while inaugurating an academic...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,087FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x