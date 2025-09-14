Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in Jharkhand encounter, INSAS rifle recovered

Palamu, Sep 14: A Maoist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Sunday, leading to the recovery of an INSAS rifle from the site, police said.

The slain Maoist has been identified as Mukhdev alias Mukesh Yadav, a member of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of the CPI (Maoist).

He was reportedly associated with the TSPC's Shashikant Gang and had been active across Palamu and neighbouring districts for years, and was involved in numerous Maoist and criminal incidents.

The encounter broke out around 7 a.m. on the border of Tarhasi and Manatu police station areas, where Mukhdev was gunned down by the forces.

Security officials confirmed the seizure of an INSAS rifle and other materials from the spot.

Search operations are still underway in the region to track down other members of the group.

The encounter follows the September 4 gunfight in Palamu, in which two security personnel -- constables Santan Mehta and Sunil Ram -- were killed and another injured during an exchange of fire with TSPC cadres.