Sunday, August 23, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO
Lead Story

Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO

WHO has issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks

0
Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said.
Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said. Wikimedia Commons
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with recommended practice for adults in their country or area.
It admits little is known about how children transmit the virus but cites evidence that teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults.
Children aged five and under should not normally wear masks, the WHO said, the BBC reported on Saturday.
Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.
More than 800,000 people have now died with coronavirus worldwide.

Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO
Teenagers can infect others in the same way as adults. Pexels

At least 23 million cases of infection have been registered, according to Johns Hopkins University, with most of them recorded in the US, Brazil and India.
However the true number of people who have had the virus is believed to be far higher, due to insufficient testing and asymptomatic cases.
The numbers have been rising again in countries as diverse as South Korea, EU states and Lebanon.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he hopes the pandemic will be over in two years but a top scientific adviser in the UK warned Covid-19 might never be eradicated, with people needing regular vaccinations.

Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said he hopes the pandemic will be over in two years. VOA

For teachers, the WHO says: “In areas where there is widespread transmission, all adults under the age of 60 and who are in general good health should wear fabric masks when they cannot guarantee at least a one-metre distance from others.
“This is particularly important for adults working with children who may have close contact with children and one another.”
Adults aged 60 or over, or those with underlying health conditions, should wear medical masks, it says.
In England, face coverings in relevant settings are recommended for children over the age of 11. (IANS)

Previous article Community Health Workers Can Reduce Foetal Deaths in India: Researchers
Next articleHeart Rate Monitoring Feature Available in 60% Smartwatches Globally

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over...
Read more
India

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, we've been witnessing its effects on multiple...
Read more
Health & Fitness

India Will Have Covid Vaccine by 2020 End: Health Minister

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Ganesh Utsav: Keep Your Diabetes in Check

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The festive season in India has taken off, and in spite of the pandemic, the country is preparing for celebratory mode over...
Read more

Helping Unprivileged Indian Children Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the humanity, and over the last few months, we've been witnessing its effects on multiple...
Read more

India Will Have Covid Vaccine by 2020 End: Health Minister

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday that the country will have a vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by...
Read more

Heart Rate Monitoring Feature Available in 60% Smartwatches Globally

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The smartwatch space remains a popular consumer device segment for tracking health and the heart rate monitoring feature is now available in 60 per...
Read more

Children Over 12 Years of Age Should Wear Masks: WHO

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidance saying children over the age of 12 should wear masks, in line with recommended practice for...
Read more

 Community Health Workers Can Reduce Foetal Deaths in India: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have stressed that large forces of trained community health workers and standardised healthcare systems could reduce the number of maternal, newborn and foetal...
Read more

Respiratory Issues Troubling Covid-19 Recovered Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of health experts, including those of Indian-origin, has found that people who recovered from the Covid-19 disease are being commonly readmitted to...
Read more

Here’s How Smartphone Usage Can Help Your Toddlers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
If you are worried about your toddler being hooked to a smartphone or a tablet, read on. Researchers now say that toddlers with high...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,093FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,778FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada