Chinese officials say it is okay to go to work with a Covid-19 infection

A day later, city officials in Beijing said that Covid-positive patients in home isolation could return to work without needing to test so long as they did not have a fever. Previously, a negative test was required to leave home isolation.

Directives from Chinese government officials that allow people to go work sick represent a major change in tone from just weeks ago when Beijing was still wedded to a tough policy of lockdowns and mass testing to completely suppress Covid outbreaks. Now, as China rapidly eases its Covid controls, officials are trying to reassure ordinary Chinese worried about a rapid surge in cases.

Factories are also trying to prepare their workforces for a Covid wave. On December 12, Qin Lihong, president of electric-car maker Nio, told reporters that the company had "sent trucks of medicines and equipment to the factory to be well prepared".