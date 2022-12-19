China relaxes 'Zero-Covid' amidst surging cases

China continues to relax its stringent COVID regulations even as reports emerge about a surge in cases and deaths.

Monday, state media reported that people in Chongqing, one of China’s largest cities can go to work “as normal,” even if they have mild COVID symptoms.

Concern is still high about the relatively low vaccination rate among China’s elderly. State media report that vaccination teams are going door to door in Beijing hoping to vaccinate people over 60.

Another potential problem is that since much of China has been under lockdown for months, the Chinese population has had limited exposure to the COVID virus.