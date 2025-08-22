This Indonesian island is projected to be an ‘Eco-City,’ but at what cost?

On Rempang Island, part of Indonesia's Riau Islands Province, residents launched a protest on September 7, 2023, to oppose the development of the government's latest mega-project, the Rempang Eco City. Residents from 16 villages in Rempang Island declined to be evicted and blocked authorities from entering villages to stake and measure the land. Clashes occurred after police and military fired tear gas at the villagers, causing many students in a nearby elementary school to faint. At least 40 were arrested, dozens were hurt, and many more were left traumatized.

Rempang Eco City is one of Indonesia’s National Strategic Projects and is envisioned as an engine that will drive Indonesia’s economic growth. The project is being jointly spearheaded by Batam Indonesia Free Zone Authority (BP Batam), local company PT Makmur Elok Graha (MEG), and China's Xinyi International Investment Limited (信义玻璃公司), the world’s largest glass and solar panel maker.

On September 11, 2023, residents took to the streets again in front of the regional government office, calling on the government to revoke the project. Demonstrations also took place outside the Chinese embassy in Jakarta.

Despite a series of protests, the development of this economic hub continues.

The government asserted that this project will be economically beneficial and will also push Indonesia’s green energy transition. Converting over 17,000 hectares into an industrial hub, officials claim the project will create around 300,000 jobs and generate USD 26.6 billion in investment by 2080. This project could also support Indonesia’s ambition to raise the share of renewable energy to 34 percent of its electricity mix by 2030.

However, the development of Rempang Eco City continues to stir controversy, largely because most of the island's 7,500 residents, including Indigenous seafarers who have lived there for generations, would be evicted. Some experts have also expressed that this megaproject development will come at a great cost to the environment.