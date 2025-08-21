ORF’s Increasing Influence on India’s Foreign Relations Irked MEA Officials, the Think Tank is on Spot for Running a Parallel External Affairs Ministry

In May 2019, S. Jaishankar was appointed Minister of External Affairs in the Government of India. By September 2019, his son Dhruva Jaishankar had joined ORF as director of its new U.S. program in Washington, DC. In January 2020, Minister Jaishankar appeared in his official capacity at an ORF event to launch a book co-authored by ORF President Samir Saran. In the same month, both father and son were speakers at the Raisina Dialogue, ORF’s flagship annual geopolitical forum jointly organised with the MEA. Later in 2020, when Jaishankar launched his own book The India Way, ORF hosted an online discussion where he appeared in conversation with Saran. By this time, the clear boundary the Jaishankars had once emphasised was visibly eroding.





Insiders further claim that ORF’s activities extend to the surveillance of politicians and IFS officers. It is also accused of shaping policy through global events in Tokyo, Marseille, and Geneva. ORF is described as functioning like a parallel power structure, creating tension within the government and bureaucracy.



These allegations surface amid intensifying corporate rivalry between Adani and Ambani. They also coincide with reported strains between Minister Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, raising concerns of deeper fractures within India’s power establishment.





After nearly thirty years of influencing policy from behind the scenes, ORF has become an increasingly visible actor in Indian diplomacy. Its flagship Raisina Dialogue and growing presence in the United States underscore this transformation—one in which the Jaishankars now play a central role. [Rh/VP]



