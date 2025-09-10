$2 billion Chinese-built airport opens in Cambodia

Passenger flights began on Tuesday at a $2 billion Chinese-built airport near Phnom Penh that Cambodian officials hope will boost the country’s sagging tourism industry.

The inaugural flight, an Air Cambodia plane arriving from China, was welcomed with streams of water from fire trucks.

Sitting about 20 kilometers, or 12 miles, outside the Cambodian capital, the three-runway, 10-square-mile Techo International Airport was jointly funded by the Cambodian government and the privately owned Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation, officials say. It was designed by Britain’s Foster + Partners and built by China’s state-owned China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Group Co.

It replaces the nearly 70-year-old Phnom Penh International Airport, which has just one runway. The new airport will be able to handle up to 13 million passengers a year, officials say; the old airport saw nearly 5 million passengers in 2024.