TN Health Department issues advisory as viral fever cases surge in state

Chennai, Sep 3: With viral fever cases steadily rising across Tamil Nadu in recent weeks, the State Health Department has issued a fresh public advisory urging citizens to adopt precautionary measures, including the use of masks in crowded areas.

Officials have emphasised that while the situation is under control, proactive steps are essential to curb further spread.

The department has recommended that members of the public, especially those frequenting marketplaces, public transport, or religious gatherings, should wear face masks to reduce transmission risk.

Health authorities have also urged vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and people with low immunity to exercise greater caution.

The advisory specifically requests senior citizens and those with chronic health conditions to avoid attending mass gatherings like weddings, cultural programmes, and other public events where exposure is high.

A senior official from the Health Department noted that the recent spike in fever cases has been reported from both urban and rural pockets.

While hospitals are equipped to handle the seasonal increase, prevention remains the most effective tool.