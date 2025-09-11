Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill

By Oiwan Lama

The Hong Kong government’s proposed bill to recognise same-sex partnerships has failed to pass in the Legislative Council (LegCo), with just 14 out of 86 lawmakers voting in favour.

A total of 71 lawmakers voted against the bill on September 10, while one legislator, Doreen Kong, abstained.

It was the first time the opposition-free legislature voted down a government bill.

Lawmakers resumed the debate on the Registration of Same-sex Partnerships Bill, which sought to give limited rights to same-sex couples whose marriages or civil unions are registered overseas, on September 10, after a summer recess.

The bill has been met with much opposition since it was first presented to LegCo in July.

Ahead of the vote, lawmakers took turns expressing their views on the bill.

Lawmaker Maggie Chan, who brought a sign to the meeting reading “Resolutely opposed to the Registration of Same-sex Partnerships Bill,” said the bill “rocks the foundation of the monogamous and heterosexual marriage system in Hong Kong.”

She refuted concerns that a failure to pass the bill would have consequences for the rule of law. The bill is a response to the Court of Final Appeal’s landmark ruling in 2023 that the government must enact a framework for recognising same-sex relationships, and some have said a failure to adhere to the decision would undermine the authority of the top court.

Chan said in Cantonese: