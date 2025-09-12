China says it will create nature reserve on disputed Scarborough Shoal

China’s State Council said that establishing a reserve on Scarborough Shoal was “an important measure for maintaining the diversity, stability, and sustainability of the atoll’s natural ecosystem.” The boundaries of the reserve would be announced separately by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, it said.

Beijing claims jurisdiction over nearly all of the South China Sea despite a 2016 ruling from an international arbitration court denying that claim. China dismissed the ruling and has sought to strengthen its claim to areas like Scarborough Shoal, clashing with its neighbors along the way.

China’s claim overlaps with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam.

(RFA/NS)

