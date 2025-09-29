The legacy of ‘sponge cities’ left by Chinese architect Yu Kongjian

On its website, the Biennale published a note saying that, as the “creator of the theory of sponge cities, Yu Kongjian left a monumental legacy, also urgent to face climate crisis in cities,” and that his work, based on ecosystemic principles, “showed in a practical and poetic way how the landscape can be a vital infrastructure to urban resilience, integrating man to nature in a sustainable way.”

Sponge cities concept

Yu’s main legacy is designing and implementing projects based on his sponge cities theory. A professor at Peking University, his “sponge city” concept became a top national priority in China in 2013, following the massive floods in the Beijing region in 2012, which left 79 people dead and tens of thousands displaced. He also founded Turenscape, one of the main landscape architecture firms in the world, based in China.

Yu cautioned against overly “grey” cities that rely too much on concrete and asphalt, which disrupt natural water pathways and prevent the ground from absorbing water. While conventional water management focuses on draining water through engineered drainage infrastructure, such as pipes and water channels, sponge cities rely on techniques such as green roofs, rainwater storage and infiltration systems, sunken green spaces, permeable pavement, bioretention ponds, wetland revitalization, restoring natural waterflow pathways, and more.

“Floods are not enemies,” Yu explained in an interview with WeForum. “We can make friends with floods. We can make friends with water.”

Yu’s approach to urban planning has been successfully implemented in dozens of cities in China, particularly after Chinese President Xi Jinping established his thoughts on ecological civilization in 2018.

In the past decade, his natural landscape approach is becoming an important tool in city planning and water management around the world.

In Southeast Asia, where recurring extreme weather events routinely cause massive floods that displace hundreds of thousands, many city planners are looking to sponge cities as a potential solution for unprecedented levels of rainfall.

So far, the concept has mostly been implemented on a small scale in individual neighborhoods, streets, or areas, meaning its flood mitigation impacts are often limited to the local level, rather than city- or nationwide.

On X, Zhongshan city's tourism promotion outlet, commemorates Yu's death by highlighting one of his landscape projects in the southern Chinese city: