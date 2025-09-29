Delhi Police Take Chaitanyanand to Institute; Examine 'Torture Room', CCTV Locations

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Delhi Police on Monday took 'Swami' Chaitanyanand Saraswati, accused of molesting 17 women students, to the institution he used to head and interrogated him regarding the "torture room" and CCTV locations.

The accused, also known as Partha Sarathy, director of the reputed Sri Sharda Institute of Indian Management in Delhi's posh Vasant Kunj, is facing a criminal case for allegedly targeting female students enrolled in post-graduate management diploma courses under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) scholarship category.

The officials reported that the 'Swami' fled on August 4, shortly after the institute received a complaint from the Indian Air Force headquarters accusing him of molesting female students. On September 28, police arrested him at an Agra hotel.

Chaitanyanand was then produced before the court, which sent him to 5-day police custody.

In the institute, the police questioned him for a few hours and then brought him back.

According to investigators, Chaitanyananda would call female students to his room late at night and threaten to fail them or reduce their grades if they resisted his advances.