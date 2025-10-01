Tang Renjian, China’s Former Agriculture Minister, Sentenced to Death with Two-Year Reprieve

On September 28, 2025, Tang Renjian, China’s former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, was sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve by the Changchun Intermediate People’s Court in Jilin province. The verdict followed his conviction for accepting bribes exceeding 268 million yuan (approximately $38 million) between 2007 and 2024, according to Xinhua.

The court ruled that Tang exploited his positions, including his tenure as governor of Gansu province, to provide favors for business deals, approve projects, and make job adjustments in exchange for cash and property. Under the reprieve, his death sentence will be commuted to life imprisonment if he refrains from committing further crimes during the two-year period. He has also been stripped of all political rights for life, and his personal assets have been confiscated and transferred to the state treasury.

The court emphasized the scale and severity of Tang’s offenses, noting the substantial losses inflicted on state resources and public interests. Tang received leniency because he admitted to his crimes, showed remorse, and voluntarily returned illicit gains. The trial, held publicly on July 25, 2025, involved extensive cross-examination by both prosecutors and defense counsel, firmly establishing his guilt.