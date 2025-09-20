China is helping Uzbekistan save the Aral Sea

By Brian Hioe and Nurbek Bekmurzaev

Once the fourth-largest lake in the world, the Aral Sea is now almost entirely a desert, having lost more than 90 percent of its surface area since the 1960s. The water that is left has become highly salinated and polluted, which has caused ecological devastation. In 2010, then UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon flew over it on a helicopter and, in a state of shock, admitted the experience left him “with a profound impression, one of sadness that such a mighty sea has disappeared.”

The lake is situated on the border between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In the 1960s, when both nations were part of the Soviet Bloc, officials launched a plan to cultivate vast stretches of barren land in Central Asia by redirecting water from the two main rivers that fed the Aral Sea: the Syr Darya and Amu Darya. No one managed to foresee the devastating effects that would ensue.

Without water from the Amu Darya and Syr Darya, the lake dried up. For decades, the lakebed accumulated toxic pesticides and fertilizers washed down from the cotton fields. License: CC BY 2.0