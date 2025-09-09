Curfew reimposed in Kathmandu Valley, Agriculture Minister resigns

Kathmandu, Sep 9 (IANS) As sporadic protests continued in the capital Kathmandu and outside against the government’s violent reactions to GenZ protest on Monday that took the lives of at least 19 people, local administrations of Kathmandu Valley have reimposed curfew in Kathmandu Valley.

Following the incident, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned from his post, while the Nepali government lifted the ban on social media without any formal notification.

On Tuesday, another Minister in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s cabinet also resigned, citing the violence unleashed by the state against the Gen Z protestors.

By issuing a statement, Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Ram Nath Adhikari said on Tuesday that he resigned from his post because he could not continue in the position while witnessing the pain of the nation triggered by state violence.

He said that violence unleashed by the state raised the question if the current government is headed towards a totalitarian system. On Tuesday, sporadic protests have erupted in different parts of the Kathmandu Valley and local administrations have issued curfiew barring assembly of people.

By issuing separate notices, three District Administration Offices (DAOs), under the Home Ministry in Kathmandu Valley, imposed curfew in several locations of the valley from early morning, targeting the key entry points to the core cities.

DAO, Kathmandu, on Tuesday, reimposed curfew until further notice within the boundaries of Kathmandu Metropolitan City, barring people from moving, assembling, demonstrating, organizing gatherings, or staging sit-ins to be effective from 8.30 am.