Video of Millions Stuck in Massive Traffic Jam at China’s Wuzhang Toll Station After Holiday Goes Viral

Authorities had expected over 120,000 vehicles to pass through the station on the final holiday day, contributing to the gridlock. The jam occurred during a record-breaking holiday travel period from October 1 to 8.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, 888 million trips were made nationwide, up 123 million from the seven-day National Day holiday in 2024. Domestic tourism spending reached 809 billion yuan, approximately $113.8 billion, an increase of 108 billion yuan compared to the previous year.

This incident marked another significant traffic disruption in China. In 2010, the world’s longest traffic jam occurred on the Beijing-Tibet Expressway starting August 14. Stretching 100 kilometres and lasting 12 days, it was caused by trucks transporting coal and construction materials from Mongolia to Beijing.

Road construction reduced the expressway to one lane, leading to severe congestion. Drivers, stuck in their vehicles, covered about 1 kilometre per day, eating, drinking, and sleeping in their cars.

The 2025 congestion reflected challenges during major holidays when family reunions and travel surges strain infrastructure. The extended holiday, combining National Day and the Mid-Autumn Festival, amplified travel demand but overwhelmed return routes.

Authorities deployed extra personnel to manage toll operations, but delays persisted on highways from eastern provinces. No major accidents were reported, though some drivers faced waits exceeding six hours.

The incident underscored the pressure on China's road network, which supports billions of trips annually. Transportation officials noted that similar incidents are common during peak travel seasons, prompting discussions on infrastructure expansion.

As of October 10, 2025, the viral videos had amassed millions of views online, fuelling conversations about holiday travel logistics. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism highlighted the economic boost from the record travel figures. [Rh/Eth/VS]

