Critics say Hong Kong fire was due to negligence, not scaffolding

When I reached him, he was watching the fire at a distance helplessly, praying that his neighbours could escape and that the fire could be contained soon. However, the 31-storey high-rises are too tall for the water cannons to reach the upper levels, and the heat was too intense for the firefighters to climb all those stairs. One firefighter died, and 12 were injured in the rescue.

On social media platforms, many individuals and news outlets were live-streaming the fire. Like others, I was shocked to see that, within a few minutes, a small flame that started on the lower level of the building at 14:51 spread like wildfire, climbing up the green plastic safety netting to the upper level. Then, burning plastic and ashes followed the wind and flew over to the neighbouring buildings. In 10 minutes, the fire alarm jumped to level three; in 40 minutes, to level four; and by 18:22, to level five, the highest cacastrophy level. The previous level five fire occurred in 1996, killing 41 people.

As it spread so quickly, many residents inside the buildings were unaware of the fire. Moreover, the fire alarms in the buildings reportedly did not function, and many windows were blocked by foam plastic boards installed by the construction team for their repair work. By the time they were aware of the fire, it was too late for them to escape. Instead, they had to find ways to block the smoke from entering their apartment to buy time for their rescue. However, as most trapped residents were either elderly retirees or non-school-age kids, they were not experts in self-rescue. Not to mention that it took about 15 hours to keep the fire under control and 43 hours to extinguish the fire.

Families and friends of the entrapped ones were waiting outside the fire scene in despair, as they could do nothing to save their loved ones.

A man-made disaster

While watching social media updates about the fire, scandals about the Wang Fuk Court repair project resurfaced, and, like most of my fellow Hongkongers, I believe the fire is a man-made disaster. Under the Mandatory Building Inspection Scheme, introduced in 2012, owners of buildings aged 30 or older are required to appoint a registered inspector (RI) to inspect, supervise and prescribe repair works. Upon the owners’ approval, they must appoint a contractor through open bidding for the repair project under the supervision of the RI. The repaired old buildings must undergo a similar inspection every 10 years.

Wang Fuk Court, built in 1983, was issued a mandatory building inspection order by the Buildings Department in 2016, and the Incorporated Owners (IO) appointed Will Power Architects as the RI. During the open bidding, the IO received 57 applications. Eventually, the most expensive bid, HKD 330 million (approximately USD 42.4 million), submitted by Prestige Construction & Engineering Company, which had a dozen violation records involving industrial safety, was included on the shortlist. Despite opposition from some owners, the IO had gained a majority of votes from Wang Fuk Court owners to appoint Prestige Construction in January 2024. Only after the owners were asked to pay for their shares of the cost did they realise that they had been misled by the IO and RI into approving the project, and they brought the alleged bid-rigging scandal to various media outlets. Yet, the government authorities did not follow up on the complaints, and the homeowners failed to reverse the decision.

Since construction began in July 2024, residents of the complex had been filing complaints with various government authorities, raising questions about the flame-retardant quality of the safety netting. Although the Labour Department visited the construction sites 16 times and issued six warnings and three prosecution tickets regarding industrial safety to the contractor over the past 18 months, it has not followed up on the quality of the safety netting, as the company presented a certificate attesting to the net’s flame-retardant quality. And no government authority has spotted the usage of highly flammable foam boards in the repairs.

Only after the deadly fire did the city’s anti-corruption authority form a task force to investigate bid-rigging and, thus far, arrest a dozen individuals working for the RI and the construction company on suspicion of manslaughter and other offences.