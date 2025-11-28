Hong Kong Residential Fire Death Toll Climbs to 94 as Rescue Efforts Continue

Hong Kong, Nov 28: The death toll in a major fire that tore through a residential area in Hong Kong from Wednesday afternoon has risen to 94, said the Fire Department.

The Fire Services Department earlier on Thursday, said 72 people injured in the fire had been sent to hospitals for treatment, including eight firefighters. Over 200 people are still missing.

The FSD has dispatched a total of 304 fire engines and rescue vehicles, and used drones to monitor heat levels to prevent rekindling. The department has extinguished flames in four of the affected buildings and brought fire under control in the other three, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The residential area Wang Fuk Court consists of eight buildings, all of which were encased by green mesh and scaffolding due to a major renovation project. Three men responsible for the renovations were arrested earlier for suspected manslaughter, as the police investigation pointed to flammable materials covering the buildings as a possible cause for the rapid spread of fire.