44 Dead, Hundreds Missing as Massive Fire Engulfs Hong Kong High-Rise Complex

At least 44 people, including a 37-year-old firefighter, have died after a massive blaze swept through a high-rise housing complex in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district on Wednesday, November 26, 2025. More than 270 residents remain unaccounted for, and dozens are being treated in hospitals. Officials have described the incident as one of the worst residential fires the city has faced in decades.

The fire broke out at 2:51 pm at the Wang Fuk Court estate and quickly engulfed seven of the eight residential towers, all of which were wrapped in bamboo scaffolding for ongoing renovation work. The estate contains nearly 2,000 apartments and houses around 4,800 residents, including many elderly people.