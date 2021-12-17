Govt encourages research on Himalayas to prevent future calamities

"Scientists from the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology have found that the unnamed glacier (located at 30.28 N- 80.69 E), covering an area of about 4 sq kms in Kuthi Yankti valley (a tributary of Kali River), abruptly changed its main course and merged with an adjacent glacier named Sumzurkchanki, due to changes in climate and tectonic forcing sometime between the Last Glacial Maxima (19-24,000 years ago) and Holocene (10,000 years ago)," Earth Sciences and Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.