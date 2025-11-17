From Rio to Belém: The Long Unravelling of Climate Consensus

By Carlos Frederico Pereira da Silva Gama, 360info

The 30th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), known as the Conference of Parties (COP30), started in Belém, Brazil, on November 10. The event will continue until November 21. The latest edition of this global negotiation process to curb climate change is unfolding in the backdrop of a sharp contrast to the first such conference, the ‘Earth Summit’ held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992 (Rio-92).

Back then, the United Nations benefited from a renewed post-Cold War multilateralism. The mandates of UN bodies expanded, alongside increased budgets. By creating the UNFCCC, the Rio-92 summit contributed to the rise of global norms in a rules-based international order. It was one among a host of environmentally-focused UN bodies, part of a more complex and robust framework for global governance.

The broad international consensus that made the 1992 agreement possible has since vanished.

Since the turn of the millennium, the United States has decoupled from the rules-based international order of which it was the major beneficiary after World War II. The first sign of a rollback of multilateral commitments came in 2001, when President George W. Bush announced that the US would not participate in the Kyoto Protocol, an extension mechanism of the UNFCCC. This move triggered a breakdown of the climate change regime, with unfulfilled expectations remaining until the Protocol expired in 2020.

The Paris Agreement, reached during COP-21 in 2015, was a cautious attempt to preserve the outlines of the regime in the aftermath of widespread non-compliance, especially after the 2008 global financial crisis. Instead of promoting a single baseline agreement for reducing global emissions following the multilateral logic, consensus was reached in terms of voluntary reductions (Nationally Determined Contributions), focusing on major global carbon emitters, especially the US and China.

The new agreement provided the backbone for a non-multilateral array of country-based promises for the next decade. This flexible framework depended on continuous political commitment on the part of major polluters.

But it was only the start of a retreat of multilateralism, marked by a noticeable decline in institutionalised cooperation that left the UN system at a crossroads.

One thing after another

One year after the COP-21 conference in Paris, the arrival of Donald Trump in the White House changed the rules of the game once more. Climate change negationism overlapped with the rise of far-right populism on a global scale, inflicting additional damage upon the fragile commitments of Rio and the Paris climate accord, which committed to hold the increase in global temperatures below two degrees Celsius.

This vicious cycle was enhanced by the COVID-19 pandemic. After the pandemic, the rules-based international order was held down, fragmented by a state renaissance fuelled by domestic nationalist nostalgia and a declining profile of international institutions. Russia’s war in Ukraine and Israel’s war in Gaza have significantly worsened the situation since.

In its 2024 edition, COP showed the ambivalence of a divided world in motion. In sharp contrast to the expectations of economic transition to more sustainable platforms, the COP-29 conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, represented a dramatic return of fossil fuels to the forefront of diplomatic discussions, helped by Trump’s policies promoting “Drill, baby, drill” at home, and by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Eventually, it produced a US$ 300 billion compromise by developed countries to mitigate the side effects of climate change on the Global South, to be paid by 2035.

Not immune to ambiguities, Brazil has just approved a longstanding claim by Petrobras to allow oil extraction at the mouth of the Amazon River. At the same time, Lula promoted COP-30 as a “moment of truth” for climate financial commitments.