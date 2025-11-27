The Green Fault Line: The Global North, China, and the Politics of Climate Finance in South Asia

A market built in the North, applied in the South

The Global North owes a climate debt to the Global South, rooted in centuries of industrial expansion and disproportionate emissions, where the US and Europe, and later China, contributed the vast majority of emissions. The United Nations climate framework recognizes this imbalance and requires wealthier states to provide financial support to low-income countries. But the mechanisms through which climate finance flows have produced uneven outcomes.

Public mechanisms such as the Global Environment Facility and the Adaptation Fund were designed to support climate adaptation and resilience. Market-based tools, like the Clean Development Mechanism under the Kyoto Protocol, Article 6 carbon trading under the Paris Agreement, and the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), were introduced to attract private-sector funding to climate mitigation projects in developing countries. Newer instruments such as green bonds, blended finance, and Just Energy Transition Partnerships now layer additional complexity onto the system.

Despite this architecture, much of the financial value circulates back to institutions and firms in wealthy countries. Funds frequently return to the Global North in the form of interest, consultancy fees, technology imports, or debt repayment. Meanwhile, the Global South bears the climate impacts and the implementation risks.

Laurie Parsons, author of “Carbon Colonialism: How Rich Countries Export Climate Breakdown,” describes this dynamic as a structural injustice built into global climate governance. Rather than reducing their own emissions or transforming high-carbon systems, wealthy states increasingly outsource the production of carbon and the disposal of environmental risk to poorer countries. In an interview, Parsons explained that societies facing growing climate hazards effectively have two paths: they can address the root causes of environmental damage by cutting emissions, or they can continue with the same systems while accumulating the resources necessary to shield themselves from the consequences. “It is clear,” he argues, “that the world’s richest countries are choosing the second path.”

The Voluntary Carbon Market clearly illustrates this imbalance. Most offset projects, including mangrove restoration, forest conservation, and waste-to-energy facilities, are often located in the Global South. Yet the major registries that certify and sell carbon credits are headquartered in the United States and Switzerland. They write the methodologies, approve projects, and collect fees for each verified ton of carbon. They regulate and profit from the same system.

Furthermore, even within these developing countries, Indigenous communities that inhabit some of the world’s most important carbon sinks are not at the center of the project design, and that in turn can have a detrimental impact, writes Rastraraj Bhandari and Johan Nylander, who work to operationalize carbon market instruments. They argue that the conversation needs to be more inclusive, with input from women, youth, and marginalized and vulnerable groups, despite their perceived lack of technical knowledge on the matter.