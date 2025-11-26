Nepal’s Cement Independence Comes at Environmental and Social Cost

From the very first cement factory set up in 1967, Nepal now has 124 registered cement factories, with 72 operating across the country and producing up to 22 million tons per year. Consequently, Nepal started exporting cement to India in July 2022.

Environmental impacts

The 2024 September floods in Nepal that killed nearly 250 people across the country were triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains. However, the destruction in Rosi Valley, which saw at least 69 deaths, had more to do with unregulated quarrying and sand mining in its catchment. As a result, the rivers were forced to flow through narrow channels, and the debris-filled waters swept into the populated floodplains.

But it was only a tip of the iceberg. Unregulated and often illegal quarrying, where companies extract more than permitted, lack of safeguards, and overexploitation have led to worsening floods and landslides, as well as air, water, and soil pollution, in recent times.

In a 2021 study by the Nepal Rastra Bank, 92 percent of respondents said that cement industries caused air, water, noise, and soil pollution in their communities, severely impacting their livelihoods. Another 2021 paper published in the Journal of Development Innovations directly linked soil erosion to poor management and monitoring of Nepal’s limestone mines and harmful excavation practices.

The imported technology, often promoted as cleaner and more efficient, adds a layer of complexity to local resistance. Because FDI-based factories tend to use more advanced machinery and modern filtration systems, they appear environmentally superior to older domestic plants. This technical advantage makes it difficult for the government — or even affected communities — to oppose such investments, as they are framed as progress. In public discourse, rejecting these projects can seem irrational or anti-development, even when the surrounding villages still bear the brunt of dust, noise, and altered landscapes. The promise of “better technology” thus softens critique and reshapes what counts as acceptable harm.

Speaking to Himalkhabar in 2022, locals in Palpa and Dang districts talked about the impact on groundwater supply, soil and air pollution, and public health from nearby cement plants. They even organized protests opposing the operation of plants, but they fell on deaf ears.

Mahendra Pandey said, “Everyone talks about the benefits of the cement industry, but no one cares about how it affects us farmers here. The government is no help; it does not care about what the people here on the ground face.”

Air pollution is already one of the biggest risk factors for death in Nepal, ahead of tobacco and high blood pressure. A total of 41,300 people died of exposure to hazardous levels of pollutants in the air in 2023, as per the State of the Global Air 2025 report. Emissions from industries such as cement are one of the leading sources of ambient PM2.5, particles in the air with a diameter of 2.5 micrometers or less, which can cause health issues and are linked with heart and lung diseases, cancers, COPD, diabetes, and dementia, among other issues.

The cement industry in Nepal has an estimated annual turnover of around NPR 150 billion (over USD 1 billion). It also generated NPR 3.85 billion (USD 24 million) in revenue from exports to India in the financial year 2023/24. But all of this development comes at an enormous social and environmental cost. In fact, the unsupervised cement industry not only affects public health and ecology but also increases Nepal’s carbon footprint at a time when the country has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2045.

Chinese investment in cement

Starting in 2024, India put an unofficial embargo on Nepal-manufactured cement. Indian officials stopped issuing IS stamps, which are certifications that the cement meets the requirements of the Bureau of Indian Standards. This is despite domestic companies’ claim that Nepali cements were of higher quality compared to their Indian counterparts.

But much like with hydropower, India didn’t want any products from Nepal developed with Chinese components. This led to a series of shutdowns or partial functioning of cement factories within the country.

Chinese companies Hongshi and Huaxin were pivotal in Nepal gaining self-sufficiency in cement production and were directly responsible for thousands of locals being employed. But Nepal is in a long list of countries that have similarly benefited but also lost ecologically.