In Tosamaidan, a Traditional knowledge of Plants is Fading With Landscape Changes

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What do BMCs do

In 2021, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced the formation of BMCs in 276 intermediate block-level panchayats, 4,290 village panchayats and 71 urban local bodies. The government also said People’s Biodiversity Registers had been completed in 4,290 village panchayats and 71 urban local bodies.

On the ground, however, Mohideen said a BMC was formed in Sitaharan four or five years ago, with seven local members including him, but little was done beyond its formation.

Abdul Rashid Lone, who was appointed chairman, said the members were unaware of their roles.

“We did not know what we had to do or what work we were supposed to carry out,” he says.

Lone said he also had no knowledge of the People’s Biodiversity Register — what it was or why it was to be prepared.

Village-level workers from Sitaharan, Sunglipora and Kokernag villages of Khag confirmed that BMCs had been formed but said little had been done since. They said no meetings had been held in the past three or four years and no funds had been allocated to the committees.

Lone said the government should have provided financial support.

“If the government had supported us financially, these committees could have functioned properly,” he says.

The problem, he says, is not a lack of knowledge but a lack of resources and institutional support.

“People tell us that these changes are happening because of climate change, but we don’t know how to tackle them,” he says.Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir: For Bashir Ahmad Sheikh (42) the mountains of Tosamaidan are both a seasonal home and a source of livelihood. A resident of Sitaharan village in Budgam district, Sheikh migrates to Hafas Bahek every year, where he stays from May to October with his livestock, grazing animals and gathering wild plants.

Sheikh knows these pastures like the back of his hand. He knows which plants grow where, where different animals can be found and which routes are safest. He knows when to travel, where to stop and how to navigate the vast pastures that have been part of his life for years.

By mid-August, he begins a more demanding trek into the upper reaches of Tosamaidan to harvest Jogi Badshah (Saussurea simpsoniana), a plant traditionally used to treat asthma and gynaecological ailments. From his bahek, the journey to the snow-capped peaks where it grows takes nearly six hours. Sheikh says the plant is ready for harvest only from mid-August.

Despite harvesting Jogi Badshah for nearly three decades, Sheikh says he has little idea of its market value.

“I have been harvesting these flowers for the last three decades. When we trek back to our villages, we give them to those who need them. Some pay, while others take them for free,” he says.

He knows where the plant grows and how and when to harvest it. What he does not know is what it is worth once it leaves his hands.

Jogi Badshah is one of many plants Sheikh collects during his months in Tosamaidan. Some are valued for their medicinal properties, while others are wild vegetables that his family stores and uses through the winter. Some are sold to supplement his income.

For Sheikh, these plants are part of a larger system of migration, knowledge and practices passed down through generations of Gujjar-Bakerwal communities living in and around these mountains.