“Imtehan Ho Gayi Intezar Ki”: When Chances of Getting a Reply from Your Ex is Higher Than LinkedIn

In today’s digital world, LinkedIn has become increasingly frustrating for many job seekers and professionals. While some organizations post vacancies, they often collect a large number of applications and then appear to take no further action, leaving candidates without updates or responses. In many cases, these listings seem more focused on gathering applicant data than actually hiring. Unfortunately, this has now become a common concern on LinkedIn, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability in online recruitment.
For many job seekers, LinkedIn can be a frustrating and risky platform. Job postings often appear legitimate, with polished company logos, attractive salaries, and urgent hiring language, but many lead nowhere. Analysts estimate that around 30–40% of listings may be misleading, outdated, or posted without real hiring intent. Some companies use “ghost jobs” to collect résumés without ever interviewing candidates, while cybercriminals create convincing offers to steal personal information or demand upfront payments.
LinkedIn has removed millions of fake accounts and introduced verification badges and automated detection tools, yet fake postings continue to slip through. The consequences for applicants are serious - wasted time, stress, damaged confidence, and even financial or identity fraud. This growing problem highlights the need for stronger platform oversight, more robust regulatory measures, and greater vigilance by job seekers to verify opportunities before sharing sensitive information.
The impact of fake job postings goes far beyond simple disappointment. Young professionals preparing for competitive careers, people trying to switch fields, and even experienced workers can fall victim to these fake opportunities.
Millions apply through LinkedIn’s “Easy Apply” feature and other automated systems, so when a job turns out to be fake or inactive, it wastes time and creates false hope. It also gives a misleading picture of the number of real opportunities available. Although LinkedIn has introduced verification badges to confirm genuine accounts and improve trust, and has removed millions of fake profiles, the problem continues. This shows how large the issue is and how difficult it is to completely control.
To reduce fake job vacancies, practical and realistic steps are needed. Job platforms must make employer verification stronger and more transparent, ensuring that companies posting jobs can prove they are actively hiring. Clearer reporting systems and faster action on flagged listings would also help build trust.
At the same time, governments and cybercrime agencies should treat job-related scams as a serious issue, especially because they can lead to identity theft and financial fraud. Equally important is awareness among job seekers. People should be encouraged to check company websites, verify recruiter profiles, avoid sharing sensitive information too quickly, and stay alert to warning signs such as unclear job descriptions or requests for money. Only a combined effort from platforms, authorities, and users can make online recruitment safer and more reliable.
(Writer is a PR professional)
