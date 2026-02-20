“Imtehan Ho Gayi Intezar Ki”: When Chances of Getting a Reply from Your Ex is Higher Than LinkedIn

In today’s digital world, LinkedIn has become increasingly frustrating for many job seekers and professionals. While some organizations post vacancies, they often collect a large number of applications and then appear to take no further action, leaving candidates without updates or responses. In many cases, these listings seem more focused on gathering applicant data than actually hiring. Unfortunately, this has now become a common concern on LinkedIn, raising serious questions about transparency and accountability in online recruitment.



For many job seekers, LinkedIn can be a frustrating and risky platform. Job postings often appear legitimate, with polished company logos, attractive salaries, and urgent hiring language, but many lead nowhere. Analysts estimate that around 30–40% of listings may be misleading, outdated, or posted without real hiring intent. Some companies use “ghost jobs” to collect résumés without ever interviewing candidates, while cybercriminals create convincing offers to steal personal information or demand upfront payments.

