LinkedIn scams via fake job offers, phishing on the rise

Another popular scam is LinkedIn phishing, where an actor impersonates a well-known company or professional using fake profiles to send unsolicited messages or emails that ask for sensitive information.



"Also, receiving an invitation to connect is common on the platform. Fraud actors use this connection culture to start a conversation and share a link with malicious content expecting LinkedIn users will click on it," it added.



The scams fall under two main categories. One is targeting individuals or pretending to be LinkedIn users. Another one is on a company level, operating under false organisation pretext or impersonating an existing company to build more credibility.



The research data shows that over one-third of survey respondents were aware of multiple LinkedIn frauds using their organisation name.



Interestingly, the least active scam outreach was noticed in small companies and 52 per cent of respondents confirmed that no one in their organisation had such an experience.