Russia-Ukraine War: Blast blows key Russian bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia

A blast and fire suspended traffic and damaged a key bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean Peninsula early on October 8 in what Moscow authorities said was a truck bombing and a senior aide to Ukraine's president suggested was a fresh blow by Kyiv targeting operational support for Moscow's 7-month-old full-scale invasion.

Meanwhile, Kyiv tallied gains in its ongoing counteroffensives in eastern and southern Ukraine over the past week, while pro-Russia forces claimed their first gains in over a month in the eastern Donetsk region around Bakhmut.

A video shared on pro-Ukrainian social media showed a raging fire on the rail section of the dual road-and-rail Crimea Bridge over the Kerch Strait and a collapsed span on the nearby road segment.