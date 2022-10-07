China Update: Chinese Cost Guard ships conduct patrols near Senkaku islands

The announcement came just over a week after three Chinese coast guard vessels spent more than eight hours in the waters off the disputed islands. The Japanese-controlled islands are also claimed by China, which calls them the Diaoyu Islands.

Chinese ships have been spotted entering the area that both countries call their own territorial waters 28 times this year.

Japan has yet to respond to the latest Chinese incursion, but in the previous incident on Sept. 28, Tokyo dispatched patrol vessels to chase off the Chinese ships and “lodged a stern protest with Beijing over the intrusion, which violated international law.”

Japan’s Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihiko Isozaki told reporters at that time that Beijing's action was "extremely regrettable and totally unacceptable.”