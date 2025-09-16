Assam Civil Service Officer Raided; Special Vigilance Cell Seizes ₹92 Lakh in Cash and Jewellery Worth ₹1 Crore

On September 15, 2025, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell raided the residence of Assam Civil Service officer Nupur Bora, recovering cash and gold jewellery worth over ₹2 crore. Bora was taken into custody following the search at her Gotanagar, Guwahati flat. The operation also extended to her rented house in Barpeta, Assam.

The vigilance team recovered Rs 92 lakh in cash from Bora's Guwahati residence. The also found an additional Rs 10 lakh at her Barpeta property. Gold and diamond jewellery valued at nearly Rs 1 crore was seized from the same locations.

Superintendent of Police Rosy Kalita led the vigilance cell team during the raid and stated that there were several allegations against Bora.The operation was scheduled for Sunday but was postponed to the morning of September 15.

Authorities had monitored Bora for six months before the search. Complaints from the local activist group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) prompted the surveillance. The KMSS complaint detailed a "rate card" for services, with fees from Rs 1,500 for land maps to Rs 2 lakh for record changes.

Bora joined the Assam Civil Service in 2019 as a resident of Golaghat district. She served in Barpeta and Karbi Anglong before her current role as Circle Officer in Goroimari revenue circle, Kamrup district. According to the allegations, Bora facilitated illegal land registrations.

The Assam Civil Service officer faces charges of possessing wealth disproportionate to her income. Investigators link the seized assets to her alleged role in a multi-crore land scam. Bora's alleged aide, Surajit Deka, works at the Barpeta revenue circle office. The team also searched his residence in Dangarkuchi, Barpeta, as part of the probe.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the raid on September 16, 2025. He stated that authorities knew of Bora's activities for months. Sarma noted her involvement in transferring Hindu-owned land to suspicious individuals for money. He stated, “This officer had transferred Hindu land to suspicious individuals in exchange for money when she was posted in the Barpeta revenue circle. We have taken strict action against her.''

SP Rosy Kalita confirmed multiple corruption allegations against Bora. She described the raid as part of a preliminary operation. The vigilance cell continues the investigation into land irregularities and misuse of power. Assam authorities have increased vigilance on revenue officials amid rising land scam reports. [Rh/Eth/VS]

