From Power to Public Outrage: Dive into the Controversial Saga of Assam MLA Rumi Nath

Back in 2012, Assam MLA Rumi Nath found herself at the centre of a controversy, which led to intense discussion, political uproar and communal tension at that time. The two-time MLA from the Borkhola constituency converted to Islam after marrying a Bangladeshi Muslim, Jackie Zakir without officially divorcing her first husband Rakesh Singh. Her personal life became a matter of public controversy attracting backlash from people. Things continued to unfold one after another keeping the matter before the public eye.

The inter-religious union was viewed with suspicion in Assam’s Barak Valley, which was a place with Hindu majority, drawing wide criticism. The revelation that the second marriage took place without a divorce heightened the uproar. The incident was viewed as that of controversial ‘Love Jihad’ by political rivals and media outlets.