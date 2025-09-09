From Power to Public Outrage: Dive into the Controversial Saga of Assam MLA Rumi Nath

Assam MLA Rumi Nath married a Bangladeshi Muslim without divorcing her first husband, sparking widespread controversy and backlash.
In June 2012, Nath and her second husband were brutally attacked by a mob in Karimganj, resulting in serious injuries.
The controversy was further inflamed by misinformation on social media, falsely linking the case to domestic violence and religious coercion.
Back in 2012, Assam MLA Rumi Nath found herself at the centre of a controversy, which led to intense discussion, political uproar and communal tension at that time. The two-time MLA from the Borkhola constituency converted to Islam after marrying a Bangladeshi Muslim, Jackie Zakir without officially divorcing her first husband Rakesh Singh. Her personal life became a matter of public controversy attracting backlash from people. Things continued to unfold one after another keeping the matter before the public eye.
The inter-religious union was viewed with suspicion in Assam’s Barak Valley, which was a place with Hindu majority, drawing wide criticism. The revelation that the second marriage took place without a divorce heightened the uproar. The incident was viewed as that of controversial ‘Love Jihad’ by political rivals and media outlets.
On June 29, 2012, a mob of over 100 people launched an attack on Rumi and her second husband, Zakir, at a hotel in Karimganj escalating the controversy dramatically. The mob was enraged by Nath’s second marriage to a muslim man and reportedly attacked them brutally. Nath, who was pregnant at that time, along with her second husband, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Guwahati for immediate medical attention.
Later, Nath claimed that the mob also tried to sexually assault her during the attack, adding to the horror. She even accused two ministers of inciting the violence though they denied any involvement. The incident shook the state becoming a hot topic pointing to discussion around communal tension, political grudges and women’s autonomy.
The controversy led to a series of legal actions. Several speculations made their rounds online suggesting that MLA Rumi filed a complaint against her second husband but was denied, tagging it as a political agenda. Instead, there were reports suggesting that an FIR was filed by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Purkasyastha alleging the couple to have forcibly entered his residence in Dispur and assaulted guests. They did so suspecting his involvement in the mob attack. Nath was later expelled from the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee in October 2020 on the grounds of ‘anti-party activities’.
The incident did not end there but again found its way to the public eye through social media, spreading misinformation. There were Nath’s injured images all over the internet, with misleading captions pointing towards domestic violence linking it to the ‘Love Jihad’ conspiracy. The story deviated from the actual happenings saying that the Hindu woman was forced to marry and convert.
These claims were later debunked by reputable fact-checking organisations once again highlighting the case. There was no evidence of domestic violence as claimed; however, the injuries were from a violent mob attack of 2012.
The incident highlights how one’s personal choices can get them entangled in political and communal conflicts in India. The public was manipulated to focus on the communal polarizers ignoring the personal issues. The story emphasizes the social unrest in India resulting in a clash of religion and politics. It reminds us about the dangers of false information and how it distorts the truth by exploiting private lives for political gains. [Rh/SY]
