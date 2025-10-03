Import Company Shuts Down Operations Alleging Harassment by Chennai Customs – Finance Ministry Initiates Probe

Social Media reactions

As of Friday, 3 October 2025, Wintrack’s announcement post has over six million views and 8,000 retweets. Many users have replied to the post highlighting their own experiences of facing corruption from customs authorities.

"Can completely relate,” one user commented, “We've faced 3 months of harassment just to get a device into India. Multiple justifications given, only to be stonewalled with rejections. We've given up talking to Mumbai Customs given their arbitrary stances that change each time for the same device."

Another added, “I've paid bribes in the form of phones for BIS certificates on numerous occasions. It is a common practice to give a dozen phones to officers during a launch for 'smooth operations.'”

Countless other users revealed how they were demanded to pay bribes ranging from a few thousand to lakhs of rupees. Others were threatened with indefinite delays. Even more instances came to light as the news spread to other social media outlets.

Some bigger names weighed in on the issue too.

“Corruption remains rampant across the system and most companies simply comply as part of the “price of doing business,” Congress MP Shahi Tharoor said, “It must not be like this if the country is to grow and prosper.”

“You have failed to stamp out systemic corruption in our ports. Please stop this,” ex-Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai said, addressing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, “You are our FM and our PM Narendra Modi had promised us corruption-free rule.”

Wintrack and Customs

Winteck Inc. is a logistics company established in 2021 that imports products from Thailand and China. The company marketed itself to consumers and small businesses, promising doorstep delivery of international goods.

Ganeshan came out with his first allegations of corruption by Chennai Customs in June 2025, when he alleged that an officer had halted his shipment while demanding a ₹1.5 lakh bribe. The official response was that the company had not provided the necessary documents.

In its announcement, Wintrack had alleged 45 days of relentless harassment by the authorities that prompted it to halt its operations. This series of events began in mid-August, when customs began halting Wintrack’s shipments in retaliation for its founder’s earlier comments. This made their business unsustainable.

In the series of tweets that exposed the alleged corrupt practices of Chennai Customs, Ganeshan alleged that his wife had to pay a bribe ₹2.1 lakhs to clear a shipment worth $6,993 for her company - ₹80,000 each to Shed and SIIB officers, and ₹50,000 to an Faceless Assessment Officer in Mumbai. He added that the officers had initially demanded ₹90,000 each but offered him a ‘discount’.