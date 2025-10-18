Sunil Gupta, Black Warrant Jailer, Exposes Extortion and Corruption inside Tihar Jail

On 15 October 2025, Sunil Kumar Gupta spoke out on the corrupt and exploitative practices that define Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail – laying bare what the entrenched corruption, extortion and administrative failure inside India’s largest prison complex.

The former superintendent of Tihar Jail and author of Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, made the revelations while speaking to Rajeev Gupta on the Indian Achievers YouTube channel, a political analysis and commentary outlet.

Sunil Gupta began his career working in the Indian Railways, before shifting to Tihar as the assistant superintendent. During his time there, Mr. Sunil came face to face with the plight of the Indian prison system - he saw prisoners devoid of rights and recourse, while administrators reigned free.

Mr. Sunil was moved by his interactions with Tihar’s prisoners. During his time there, he vehemently fought for prisoners’ rights and institutional reforms. He is credited with establishing the prison’s first legal aid cell to provide free legal assistance to disadvantaged inmates, and with initiating court sessions inside the jail to expedite minor cases and reduce unnecessary remand. He helped draft the Delhi Prison Act, 2000, and the Model Prison Manual, combining first-hand description with reform proposals.

He has always proudly proclaimed his integrity, fighting against the system and facing constant hostility.

Mechanics of Corruption

Commencing the interview, titled 'Tihar Jails: A Symbol of Corruption, Exploitation, Extortion & Torture?', Mr. Rajeev posed three simple but crucial questions to Mr. Sunil: “What are the different forms of corruption in Tihar Jail? Who all are involved in it? And how does this corruption work?”

Mr. Sunil began by answering why corruption is rampant in Tihar.

Jails - Tihar especially - are punishment postings for civil servants. IAS and IPS officers find themselves dumped here thanks to political vendettas or when their performance is lacking. If this is the situation, he asks, how is someone positioned here expected to behave? “He will only do the wrong things.”

He attributes the failings of the administration to two factors – egoism and a lack of professionalism. He explained how the system lacks basic induction and refresher training, and how there is institutional inertia – new administrators learn the ropes from those who have been exploiting the system.

Mr. Sunil described how a circle quickly forms around successive superintendents who arrive “from outside.” He said each incoming superintendent is surrounded staff members who advise and control him, telling him how to run the jail and how to extract profits. “As soon as they come to the jail, they have eight to ten people in every jail who surround them and say, ‘Sir, you can sit comfortably in jail. We will tell you how to run the jail.’”

Mr. Sunil explained in granular detail how money is extracted from prisoners and how entrenched patronage networks protect these rackets. He estimated that roughly one-third of the officers in Tihar are honest and work with integrity, another one-third are corrupt, while “40 per cent are nikhattar,” meaning officers who are useless or can be bribed. Gupta added that the few honest officials in the system are often unable to speak out, as the corrupt and complacent elements hold sway like an internal mafia, suppressing any attempt at reform. He mentioned how people who learn the system keep asking to get posted back in Tihar, so they can keep their mafia running.

New prisoners, he said, are immediately subjected to humiliation and violence; poor inmates are set to menial tasks and bullied under threat of payment. Wealthier prisoners are either beaten under threat of extortion or plied with luxuries in exchange for money. Gupta cited examples of mobile phones, liquor, tobacco, drugs and even paid visits by women reaching inmates through corrupt staff channels.

He also described how habitual inmates are used to intimidate or physically coerce other prisoners to extract money, and how commercial activity inside the prison: selling tobacco, arranging illicit visits, moving mobile phones and coordinating outside business deals is organised by inmates with the collusion of staff.