Thursday, April 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe Before, On And After Menstruation
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Covid-19 Vaccine Is Safe Before, On And After Menstruation

Dr. Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant has denied such claims and said it's completely safe to get oneself inoculated during, after, and before ones' periods

0
menstruation
Vaccination is essential even if you get Covid after taking the jab, it protects you from getting your condition worsened. Pixabay

The Covid vaccination process is opening for all above 18 from May 1, and a prominent myth saying women should not get the jab five days after and before her menstruation cycle, is doing the rounds. According to Dr. Manju Gupta, Senior Consultant – Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Noida has denied such claims and said it’s completely safe to get oneself inoculated during, after, and before ones’ periods.

A few days after it was announced, several women had raised concerns over taking Covid-19 jabs during periods. Even social media was full of such posts, where it stated that women should not take Covid-19 vaccines five days before and after their period cycle as their “immunity is very less” during periods.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

In an attempt to clear the air around the claim, Dr. Gupta said: “Covid-19 vaccinations are for increasing your body’s immunity to fight against the disease. So, how can it cause an adverse effect on your body? There is no scientific data available to prove the fact that it can change your menstruation cycle. Women should stay away from such claims.”

“Generally, our periods last for five days and in which we shed our endometrium. During the menstrual cycle or estrous cycle, the endometrium grows to a thick, blood vessel-rich, glandular tissue layer. You’re just bleeding and your immunity and all are intact in your body. Many of us (doctors) got their vaccine during periods and we were perfectly fine.”

menstruation
Don’t believe in this fake information and get yourself vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviors. Pixabay

She added: “Vaccination is essential even if you get Covid after taking the jab, it protects you from getting your condition worsened. Don’t believe in this fake information and get yourself vaccinated and follow Covid appropriate behaviors.”

Dr. Sushma Tomar, Obstetrician, and Gynecologist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, adds: “Just like we don’t have to tell our heart to pump or direct our lungs to breathe, our immune system functions well without the need for us to intervene. Our immune system is designed to use a host of methods to keep us in good health and defend us from different pathogens. Similarly, menstruation is a monthly exercise in a woman’s reproductive system. The immune system in menstruating women also follows a cyclical pattern. While there is blood and tissue loss during the period, it has no impact on the immune system. However, if your bleeding is heavy, you may experience weakness and fatigue, but that again does not stop your immune system from fighting pathogens. We all need to understand that vaccination is an effort and a process to build immunity. It won’t decrease your immune response at all. Therefore, women should not be worried about their menstruation and register for their vaccination, as they become eligible.”

ALSO READ: Vaccine Delay Will Give Virus Opportunity To Develop New Variants: Experts

For your vaccination experience to be safe, post-vaccination guidelines must be followed too. Here is what you should do, according to Dr. Tomar:

Drink plenty of water and stay hydrated

Consume whole-grain foods

Include greens and legumes in your diet

If you are a non-vegetarian or have eggs, include them in your diet

Say yes to fiber-rich food

Consume a balanced diet

Avoid smoking and drinking

Have at least 8-9 hours of good sleep. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleTop Indoor Plants For Green And Healthy Living
Next article6 Best Side Hustle To Make Extra Money

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more
Lead Story

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more
Health & Fitness

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Study Shows Spike In Digital Fraud Attempts From India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
TransUnion's latest quarterly analysis of global online fraud trends has found that since the COVID-19 pandemic began, fraudsters are increasing their digital schemes against...
Read more

2 Crops Successfully Harvested In Space By NASA’s Astronaut

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA's Expedition 64 crewmember Michael Hopkins has harvested two crops in space -- 'Amara' mustard, and a previously grown crop, 'Extra Dwarf' pak choi....
Read more

Covid19 May Prolong Infection In Children, Adults With Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children and young adults with compromised immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment, may experience a prolonged period of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Psychology Of Music And It’s Impact On Brain

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY Music psychology or the psychology of music is a subfield of both psychology and musicology. Its goal is to explain and comprehend...
Read more

Discover What Makes Amazon The Most Desirable Workspace In US

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Based on the company's ability to attract, develop and retain talent, Microsoft-owned professional networking platform LinkedIn on Wednesday named Amazon as the most desirable...
Read more

‘Divine Tulsi’: A Plant With Multiple Benefits

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By- Khushi Bisht Tulsi or Holy Basil is regarded as a sacred plant in Hinduism. According to many legends and mythology, it is the incarnation...
Read more

Business Interview: Why A Mega Trade Deal Is On The Anvil

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
UK India Business Council (UKIBC), an advocacy group that works with businesses and governments in the UK and India with an objective to strengthen...
Read more

Is Virtual Technology Realistic For Dancing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be hard for the performing arts, especially dance, with its protocols restricting physical pedagogy, performance, and collaboration in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

바카라 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
메리트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
best gpu for bitcoin mining 2012 presidential candidates on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
제왕카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,507FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada