Covid-19: India logs 4,858 fresh cases, 18 deaths

In the last 24 hours, India logged 4,858 new Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

The new fatalities have pushed the nationwide death toll to 5,28,355.

The active caseload rose to 48,027, accounting for 0.11 percent of the country's total positive cases.

The recovery of 4,735 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,39,62,664. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.71 percent.

Meanwhile, the daily and weekly positivity rates stood at 2.76 percent and 1.78 percent, respectively.

Also in the same period, a total of 1,75,935 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall tally to over 89.17 crores.

As of Monday morning, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 216.70 crores.

Over 4.08 crore adolescents have been administered a first dose of Covid-19 jab since the beginning of the vaccination drive for this age bracket. (KB/IANS)