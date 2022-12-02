Study says Covid-19 vaccines prevent death in kids regardless of variant

Although Covid-19 vaccine effectiveness for infection decreased sharply over time, especially during the Omicron period, the jab is crucial in preventing death among children and adolescents regardless of the predominant circulating variant, suggests a large study published by The BMJ.

The researchers from Argentina said vaccinating children is an important public health measure that will continue to prevent deaths.

It is already well known that mRNA and inactivated covid-19 vaccines are effective in preventing severe disease and infection in children and adolescents, but data on deaths are lacking.

Waning protection against infection has also been described, especially for mRNA vaccines, but evidence for inactivated vaccines in children is limited.

To fill this knowledge gap, researchers evaluated the effectiveness of two mRNA vaccines (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech) and the inactivated Sinopharm vaccine against Covid-19 related infection and death, and short-term waning of immunity, in children and adolescents.