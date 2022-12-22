PM Modi to chair a high-level emergency meeting on the Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation in the wake of the Covid surge in China and other countries. He chaired a meeting of top officials and later asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behavior, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

As per reports, the national capital on Wednesday reported five Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while one new Covid-related death was also reported, as per the government health bulletin. The Covid positivity rate in Delhi has recorded 0.19 percent and the total number of active cases stood at 27.