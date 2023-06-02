Study: Covid lockdowns affected our memory like serving jail time

The accuracy of remembering the timing of events was worse for those people who had higher signs of anxiety, depression and stress, however, those who had higher resilience were less likely to make errors.



The findings are consistent with poor perception of the event timeline reported previously in prison inmates, said the researchers.



It is likely that an accurate perception of an event timeline relies on a collection of life events such as birthdays, holidays, travels, etc., anchoring our experiences in the time domain, which was largely absent during Covid restrictions, they said.



"Effectively, what the pandemic has done is to take away the ability to remember when events happened," said Professor Arash Sahraie from the varsity's School of Psychology.



"One explanation for the findings may be to do with how our psychological state alters the perception of the passing of time, such as the perceived "slowing down" of time when there is little to occupy the mind," he said.