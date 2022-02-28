Foods that help boost your physical and mental health

You are what you eat! The secret to good health often lies in one's reach – in one's own kitchen, if only one remembers to look. From nutrient-dense and healthy lentils and flours to natural alternatives to calorie-heavy processed foods, kitchen shelves are full of ingredients that are both healthy and delicious if whipped up the correct way. Here are some foods suggested by Jyothi Sri Pappu, CEO and Founder of Nutreat Life that help you boost your physical and mental health if consumed regularly: