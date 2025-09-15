Indian Fans Celebrate Suryakumar’s Handshake Refusal After India’s Win Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

After defeating Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, India’s cricket team deliberately refused to shake hands with the Pakistani players.
Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson called the incident “a disappointing way to finish the match,” and captain Salman Agha boycotted the post-match ceremony.
Many Indians supported the team’s stance as a moral position, whereas Pakistani users condemned the move as unsportsmanlike.
The cricket matches between India and Pakistan have always been more than just a game, it is a rivalry. The Asia Cup 2025 matchup was anticipated to be another such thrilling chapter as India and Pakistan went against each other on the field. India established its dominance in the match by chasing down Pakistan’s modest total of 128 runs in just 15.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav and Abhishek Sharma led the match with 47 and 31, respectively. However, it was not the match that grabbed attention but the refusal of Indian players to shake hands with Pakistan players after the match made headlines.
During the toss, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav and Pakistani captain Salman Ali Agha, reportedly skipped the handshake even before the game began owing to the ongoing political tension between the two nations. They handed their respective team sheets to the referee, Andy Pycroft, had a brief chat with commentator Ravi Shastri and then headed back. The Indian team deliberately avoided shaking hands with the Pakistani players, a gesture traditionally seen as a sign of sportsmanship after the match.
India’s refusal to shake hands following the win became the centre of discussion. Suryakumar Yadav clarified the team’s stance in a post-game interview saying, “Some things in life are ahead of sportsmanship.” He then went on to dedicate the victory to India’s armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, backed by Pakistan on 22nd April, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The Indian team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, further stated that the decision was in accordance with directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government.
On the other hand, Pakistan did not take the action well. Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson voiced his displeasure, “It was a disappointing way to finish the match”. In addition to this, Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha also made his protest quite visible to the world by skipping the post-match ceremony, further escalating the tension.
Earlier, several boycotts had been going on throughout India urging people not to watch the match being played against Pakistan. The protest came as a result of Pakistan's terror attack on India. Protestors even called for boycotts of the restaurants and public gatherings broadcasting the game in solidarity with the victims of the attack. Earlier India had forgone such matches which led to several groups questioning the decision to play the match against Pakistan.It was seen as contradicting India’s policy of having no bilateral relationship with Pakistan.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), criticizing India’s action as a breach of the spirit of cricket. The condemnation was soon joined by former Pakistani cricketers and commentators, highlighting the importance of maintaining the sport’s spirit above political conflicts.
The matter quickly turned social media into a battleground for public opinion. Many people from India praised the team for their moral stance in a political environment, supporting the team’s position. Pakistan, on the other hand, called out the move unsportsmanlike, stating that cricket should serve as a unifying factor and not a political pawn.
As the Asia Cup progresses, India appears ready to compete for the trophy, whereas Pakistan seems to need to regroup and focus on the remaining matches. Meanwhile, the PCB’s formal complaint is expected to be discussed by the ACC, which could result in disciplinary action or a warning in accordance with the tournament’s code of conduct. It seems that the India-Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2025 will always be remembered for the complex blend of politics, sports and national pride that took place alongside runs and wickets. [Rh/SY]
