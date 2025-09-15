Indian Fans Celebrate Suryakumar’s Handshake Refusal After India’s Win Against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

India’s refusal to shake hands following the win became the centre of discussion. Suryakumar Yadav clarified the team’s stance in a post-game interview saying, “Some things in life are ahead of sportsmanship.” He then went on to dedicate the victory to India’s armed forces and the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, backed by Pakistan on 22nd April, 2025, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The Indian team captain, Suryakumar Yadav, further stated that the decision was in accordance with directives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government.

On the other hand, Pakistan did not take the action well. Pakistan’s head coach, Mike Hesson voiced his displeasure, “It was a disappointing way to finish the match”. In addition to this, Pakistan’s captain Salman Agha also made his protest quite visible to the world by skipping the post-match ceremony, further escalating the tension.