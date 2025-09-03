BCCI invites bids to replace Dream 11 as national team lead sponsor

Mumbai, Sep 2: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invited bids from entities for acquiring the national team lead sponsor rights on Tuesday.

The board announced the release of an Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI), which provides the detailed terms and conditions governing the submission and evaluation of bids.

The last date to purchase IEOI documents is September 12, while the deadline for submission of bid documents is set on September 16.

Last month, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed to IANS that the board’s association with fantasy sports company Dream11 has ended after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 was passed in both Parliament, and deliberations over finding a new lead sponsor are on.

Dream11 had signed a three-year deal worth Rs 358 crore in July 2023 to replace edtech company Byju’s as the lead sponsor of the Indian cricket team.

The BCCI said that the IEOI will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5 lakh plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

"Bidders are to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the IEOI to sponsorship@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in ANNEXURE A. It is clarified that the IEOI documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable IEOI fee.

"Any bidder wishing to submit a bid is required to purchase the IEOI. However, only those satisfying the eligibility requirements set out in the IEOI and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein, shall be eligible to bid. It is clarified that merely purchasing the IEOI does not entitle any person to bid," it said in a release.