Murder of singer Moosewala appears to be the result of inter-gang rivalry, according to Punjab DGP

The killing of singer-turned-actor-politician Sidhu Moosewala, with a huge fan base running into millions, in Punjab seems to be an inter-gang rivalry, Director General of Police (DGP) V.K. Bhawra said.

"Prima facie, it seems to be an inter-gang rivalry between the Lawrence Bishnoi group and the Lucky Patial group," he said.

"The Lawrence Bishnoi group has taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala's murder citing it be the retaliation to the killing of Vicky Midhukhera," he said.

In less than 24 hours after his security was curtailed by the government, Moosewala, 29, was shot dead by gangsters close to his ancestral village in Mansa in broad daylight on Sunday, police said.

He was on the wheel in a Mahindra Thar SUV when the assailants, believed to be 10-12, fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his two friends, who got grievous injuries. Moosewala got seven-eight bullets.

It is learned that the AK-47 assault rifle was used in the crime as its shells were recovered from the crime scene.

The DGP said three shooters -- Sunny, Anil Lath, and Bholu, all residents of Haryana -- have already been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the murder of Midhukhera, while, another accused identified as Shaganpreet, who was manager of Moosewala, was also nominated as accused in the FIR registered regarding the murder of Midhukhera.