Purdue University killing: Suspect in the murder of Indian student says he was 'blackmailed'

A Purdue University student, who allegedly stabbed his Indian-origin roommate to death on October 6, told reporters he had been "blackmailed" when asked about a motive for the crime.

Ji Min Sha, a 22-year-old junior cybersecurity major from Seoul, made his first court appearance last week before Tippecanoe County Magistrate Sarah Wyatt after being arrested for allegedly killing Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old studying data science at the university in West Lafayette, Indiana.

"I was blackmailed," the suspect was reported as saying in the New York Post, But he didn't elaborate much on his statement.

When asked by reporters if he had anything to say to the victim's family, Sha replied: "I am very sorry."

Wyatt granted Tippecanoe County Deputy Prosecutor Timothy Kern's motion for a 72-hour continuance.

Prosecutors have until Thursday to file the charges against Sha, who had said "I love my family" as he was hauled to jail for allegedly killing Chheda.