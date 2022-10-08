Family of four Indian-origin murder victims mourns their death, says "American dream gone wrong"

"American dream gone wrong", says the family of the Punjab-origin Sikh family of four, including an eight-month-old infant, who were murdered in California

Their immigrant dream ended when eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents Jasleen Kaur, 27, and Jasdeep Singh, 36, and her uncle Amandeep Singh, 39, were violently kidnapped from their trucking business in Merced on Monday and found murdered on Wednesday.

The family said in an online fundraiser on gofundme.com: "As immigrants to America, they worked tirelessly for 18 years to achieve safety, security, and community for themselves and their families."