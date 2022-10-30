'Meta' controversy: 'The Wire' files police complaint against its ex-consultant

Delhi Police have received a complaint from the news website 'The Wire' against its former consultant Devesh Kumar in connection with its fabricated story related to BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya.

"The complaint was filed by the news website late Saturday evening through email," said a senior police official.

Delhi Police on Saturday had registered an FIR against 'The Wire' and its senior editors based on a complaint filed by Malviya, alleging that the portal forged documents intending to malign and tarnish his reputation.

The complaint has been filed against 'The Wire' founder Siddharth Varadarajan, founding editor Sidharth Bhatia, editor M.K. Venu, deputy editor, and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, Foundation for Independent Journalism, and other unknown persons.