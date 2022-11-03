CRPF constable ends life in Bihar

A constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) tried to commit suicide in Bihar's Gaya district on Thursday, officials said.

Chotu Lal Jat, deployed in the 159 battalion of CRPF in the Maoist-affected Imamganj block in Gaya district, shot himself using his INSAS rifle.

On hearing firing sounds, others rushed towards him and found Jat lying on the ground in a pool of blood. His INSAS rifle was also found near him.

Samir Kumar, the commandant of the battalion, said: "We have admitted him to Anugrah Narayan Medical College and Hospital in Gaya and later he was referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital. His condition is serious."

"We are trying to find out the reason for taking such an extreme step. We will record his statement as soon as he regains consciousness," he said.

(KB/IANS)