Mehrauli Horror: Delhi Commission for Women issues notice to police seeking case details

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR and details of the accused person arrested in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old.

Shraddha Madan, whose body was chopped into 35 pieces by her lover in South Delhi's Mehrauli area.

DCW said that it has taken suo-moto cognizance of the gruesome murder of the girl.

In its notice, DCW has asked police whether the boy, live-in partner of the girl was operating alone or did he take someone's help.

"If any complaint was submitted by the deceased girl in connection with harassment, domestic violence, sexual abuse, or any other crime against the accused, please provide a copy of the complaint and action taken on the same till date," it stated in its notice.

It has also asked the police to submit a detailed report to the Commission till November 18.