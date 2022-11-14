Delhi Horror: Man chops the body of live-in partner into three dozen pieces

In a horrific incident in the national capital, a man killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into three dozen pieces.

According to Delhi Police, the couple was from Mumbai and had decided to start a new life in Delhi due to disagreements with their respective families who did not want them together.

Both belonged to different communities.

The man gruesomely killed the woman and disposed of her body piece by piece in different locations.

After feeling suspicious, the woman's parents lodged a complaint. The police arrested the man who revealed the grizzly details of the murder during interrogation.

The police is searching for the body parts. (KB)